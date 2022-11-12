UK, EU Are Planning To "do Everything Possible" To Isolate Russia At G20 Summit: Reports

The G20 summit which is going to be held in Bali, Indonesia, has stirred up a lot of controversies before it even began. The issue revolves around the Russia-Ukraine war. After it was announced that the Russian President will not be attending the G20 summit, the European Union and the United Kingdom are planning to isolate the Russian delegates at the summit.

An EU official told The Telegraph on Friday, that the UK and the EU will do “everything possible” to isolate Russia during the G20 Summit which is going to begin next week. The official asserted that both sides are encouraging other countries to “stage walkouts during speeches of the Russian delegation.”

On Friday, an EU foreign service spokesman told The Telegraph, "We try to work with partners to show very, very, very firmly what the international community thinks about all these crimes, atrocities, and illegal actions by Russia," adding, “That means also discouraging them from meeting (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov) or from meeting anyone who is leading the Russian delegation or has people walk out when Russia stands to speak."

The spokesperson also asserted that despite the presence of animosity between the EU and the UK after Brexit, both sides are in an agreement on this stance. On Saturday, Sputnik news reported that a source from the Elysee Palace claimed that the summit will not be “business as usual”.

Asserting that there is an opportunity to send a message the source added, “There is an opportunity to send a message of peace, there will be a coalition and Russia is isolated.” The EU has made it clear that any “possible peace talks” must be held in accordance with the terms acceptable to Ukraine.

The concerns of the Beijing-Moscow alliance

One of the main concerns which were pointed out by the EU official is the brewing alliance between China and Russia. The European bloc fears that the two countries will work together to “water down” any statements calling for the de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war. The official claims that the two sides are “closely coordinating” and having a “no-limit friendship.”

This will not be the first time the Western Bloc will shun the Putin Administration. Earlier this year the UK, US and Canada had staged a coordinated walkout at the G20 ministerial meeting, protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With this stance from the EU and the UK, there is a possibility that history might repeat itself.