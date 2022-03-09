Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s biggest weakness ‘mobile phones’ will bring him down as he could witness a “mass uprising” due to his acts of curbing communication and social media, former UK ambassador to Moscow said in an interview with the British broadcaster BBC Radio 4. Sir Roderic Lyne claimed that Putin fears that friends and family members of the Russians based in other countries might send pictures of “the truth,” and therefore, the authoritarian leader has scrambled to shut off the internet. Lyne’s remarks came after the Russian leader restricted the independent media channels from using terms such as “war, assault, invasion, or declaration of war”, threatening penalties such as permanent blockade and fine.

“I think Mr Putin is very nervous about losing control and losing his own job,” Sir Roderic told Radio 4. “His [Putin’s] biggest weakness is the mobile phone. He’s going to try to shut down parts of the internet if he can and to clamp down on social media,” he said. Furthermore, the British politicians stated that the situation may be “pretty difficult. The KGB that he was brought up in didn’t have to deal with mobile phones.” He continued, “Every Russian has a mobile phone. Ukrainians are calling up their friends and relatives in Russia. They’re sending pictures of the truth into Russia.”

Lyne asserted that there are about three million Russians who’ve left Russia under Putin's regime. “Decent people who are now living in Britain, in Europe, in Israel, in North America, and they all talk to friends and relatives in Russia. So, the truth is going to get in and Putin can’t stop it,” he stated. Furthermore, he warned that the Russian president will face a “mass uprising” from the Russians from within the Kremlin after the barrage of sanctions start to impact the Russian economy and hit the businesses. Although Roderic stated that it could easily take years for the Russian president to be ousted from his position of president.

“There are two ways in which Putin can be forced out of power. One would be a mass uprising,” he said. “I don’t think that’s going to happen soon because he will use absolute maximum repression to stop it.” People under the Russian leader’s regime may take two or three years to come to a conclusion about his presidency. “And the other would be an inside job by people very close to him who comes to the conclusion that this dreadful mistake is costing Russia very dearly...this may not happen soon,” said the UK politician.