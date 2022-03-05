UK government on Saturday expedited the process of fast-tracking laws that make the sanctions against the Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin faster and much easier. Boris Johnson’s administration on March 5 suggested using the emergency powers to immediately sanction oligarchs in Russia already been sanctioned by the US or EU. Amendments to laws for faster sanctions against Russians was tabled by UK home secretary Priti Patel.

The new “urgent procedure” would now give the UK legal ability to sanction Russian oligarchs on the basis of other countries. The measure is being taken against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on 24 February and entered into the ninth day. Thus far, the UK has imposed sanctions on 15 individuals and 205 companies in Russia, according to a Guardian report. The amendments to the UK laws will be limited to 56 days, which implied that the Foreign Office officials may still have to build up individual legal cases for the sanctions.

UK’s decision to expedite the sanction processes came after EU member states reportedly expressed “frustrations” about the UK’s slow pace of taking actions against the Russian officials. The UK is bringing changes to its economic crime bill that will allow a faster procedure. These amendments are “aimed at streamlining the process by which an appropriate minister can make designations for the purposes of sanctions regulations”, UK foreign office said, according to an attached explanatory statement seen by the newspaper Guardian. The move was hailed by several UK politicians including the Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, who told the paper that these amendments “appeared to be a win for parliament” that would give them the power to sanction Russian oligarchs more quickly.”

Emergency legislation to be effective by Mid-March

“The government is seeing sense and putting in place the emergency legislation that we have been calling for to ensure that we can quickly sanction the Russian oligarchs propping up Putin’s regime,” she stressed. The MP further continued, “For too long the UK has been the jurisdiction of choice for dirty money. And now we are a global laughing stock as we have lagged behind our allies with our utter failure to effectively sanction Putin’s oligarch cronies.” Economic Crime Bill, which garnered massive cross-party support will be passed through the UK Parliament on Monday and will become law by mid-March. Any violation of compliance will result in fines that will spike from 500 pounds to 2,500 pounds.

UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) meanwhile confirmed in a statement that emergency legislation will be introduced in Parliament next week, and will enable the UK government to move “faster and harder” in sanctioning oligarchs of Russia’s Putin. “The UK has led the way with our toughest-ever sanctions package against Putin’s regime and we’re bolstering this with new powers in our arsenal to go further and faster,” said British Prime minister Boris Johnson. “We will ramp up pressure on criminal elites trying to launder money on UK soil and close the net on corruption,” he asserted. UK’s Metropolitan Police’s War Crimes Team of the Counter-Terrorism Command meanwhile stated that it is also gathering evidence of war crimes by the Russian politicians to pitch the case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to hold them accountable.

Image: AP