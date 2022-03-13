Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, UK's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has urged British corporations to stop investing in Russia in a video address posted on Twitter on March 13. He further applauded the decisions of some companies, like BP, Shell as well as Aviva, M&G and Vanguard, to withdraw from Russian holdings.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UK companies, among others, have announced their intention to reduce or sell their investments in Russia and the chancellor has urged more UK businesses to follow suit. Last week, Sunak and the economic secretary, John Glen, met with fund managers and other top financial leaders to discuss UK investment in Russia. Further, Sunak praised the firms' agreement on the need to economically isolate Putin and his administration.

The UK HM Treasury tweeted, "I believe there is no argument for new investment in the Russian Economy. Chancellor @RishiSunak shares his full support for firms divesting Russian assets, explaining how it will help cripple Putin's War Machine."

Impact of sanctions

This has resulted in significant writedowns of Russian assets, with BP's decision to sell 20% of its stake in Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft costing it up to $25 billion (Rs 191898 crore). Further, BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm with more than $10 trillion (Rs 7,67,59,200 crore) in assets under management, has lost $17 billion on Russian bonds. On behalf of clients, it administers more than $18 billion (Rs 1,38,166.56 crore) in Russian assets, which were frozen on February 28.

The impact of Western sanctions on markets, particularly the two-week suspension of trading on the Moscow stock exchange, has left the great bulk of those assets unsellable. According to polls conducted by the advocacy group 38 Degrees, the financial corporation HSBC is under pressure from the public to terminate relations with Russian oil and gas companies, with some clients threatening to transfer banks.

Given market conditions and the capacity to sell assets due to worldwide sanctions imposed on the Russian economy, the UK government acknowledged that certain corporations may find winding down their positions to be a long-term process. In addition, earlier on Friday, the UK imposed penalties on 386 members of Russia's lower house of Parliament who voted to recognise the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in the run-up to the full-scale invasion.

