UK FM To Arrive In India Today, Aims For 'diplomatic Push' Against Russia Over War On Kyiv

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to arrive in India on Thursday (March 31) as a part of a "diplomatic push" against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to a press release from the British Foreign Ministry, Truss will meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar and underline the importance of standing together against the Russian actions in Ukraine. She is also expected to stress the significance of democracies working closer together to deter such aggressors.

"Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is in India today (Thursday 31 March) as part of a wider diplomatic push following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine last month," British Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The bilateral meeting of the Indian and UK Foreign Ministers comes after India abstained from voting on UN Security Council (UNSC) and UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions deploring Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease the war.

It also comes just ahead of the key summits of the Group of Seven (G7) nations and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members to be held next week.

"She wants to counter Russia's aggression and reduce global strategic dependence on the country" ahead of the meetings, the UK Foreign Ministry said.

Apart from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Truss will progress talks to develop defence trade, including innovative security technology, and strengthen defence ties with the world's largest democracy.

"Deeper ties between Britain and India will boost security in the Indo-Pacific and globally, and create jobs and opportunities in both countries," Truss said in a statement.

"This matters even more in the context of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and underlines the need for free democracies to work closer together in areas like defence, trade, and cyber security, she explained.

'Want to build closer relation between two nations': Truss

Elaborating on the agenda of her meeting with EAM Jaishankar, Truss stated that India is an "economic and tech powerhouse" and is a great friend of Britain. "I want to build an even closer relationship between our two nations," she added.

Truss said that the two countries would work in sync to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas of cyber security and defence. During the meeting, Truss will announce a new joint cyber security programme that aims to protect online infrastructure in both countries.

Strengthening ties with India has remained a top priority for Britain after London's exit from European Union (EU). Notably, this is the British Foreign Secretary's second trip to India following the one in October 2021. Since the agreement on Roadmap 2030, the UK has also launched Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with India.

(Image: AP/PTI)