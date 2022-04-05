UK Foreign Minister Condemns Civilian Killings In Bucha & Irpin, To Support ICC Probe

UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Monday condemned the barbaric scenes of the civilian killings in the northwest town of Irpin and Bucha, Kyiv at a press conference held alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Truss expressed shock at the appalling acts by Russian invading forces in Ukrainian towns, stressing that it is now more essential that the international community continues to provide for Ukraine. British Foreign Minister demanded urgent humanitarian and military support as well as crippling sanctions to “cut off funding for Putin’s war machine at the source.”

“We will not rest until those responsible for atrocities, including military commanders and individuals in the Putin regime, have faced justice,” said the UK Foreign Minister at a press briefing at the British Embassy in Warsaw.

UK 'will fully support' investigations by International Criminal Court

Truss noted that the UK will fully support any investigations by the International Criminal Court, in its role as the primary institution with the mandate to investigate and prosecute war crimes. The UK-led effort to expedite and support an International Criminal Court investigation into crimes in Ukraine “was the largest State referral in its history,” she categorically highlighted. The British minister derided the Russian troops’ acts inside the sovereign territory of Ukraine as she said, that the UK will not allow Russia to cover up their involvement in acts of atrocities through cynical disinformation, and will ensure that the reality of Russia’s actions is brought to light.

“Their indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians during Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes,” Truss stressed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba meanwhile said that the footage and the harrowing photos and other evidence of civilian killings from the town of Bucha “are just the tip of the iceberg.” He then demanded tougher sanctions on Moscow. Ukrainian authorities also informed that they have launched an investigation into the possible war crimes by Russia.

"The horrors that we've seen in Bucha are just the tip of the iceberg of all the crimes (that) have been committed by the Russian Army," Kuleba said at a press conference alongside British foreign minister Liz Truss. "Half measures are not enough anymore. I demand the most severe sanctions this week, this is the plea of the victims of the rapes and killings. If you have doubts about sanctions go to Bucha first."

Russia had earlier denied the civilian killings in Bucha, calling it another provocation by Ukraine. Russian Ministry of Defense released an online statement saying that the Mayor of Bucha confirmed that there weren’t any dead bodies lying around when Russian troops left the city on March 30. Furthermore, it said that all the corpses were ‘seemingly fresh” and didn’t seem like they were from 4 days ago. “All the photos and videos published by the Kiev regime in Bucha are just another provocation,” Kremlin said.