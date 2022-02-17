UK’s foreign minister Liz Truss, who is slated to visit Ukraine this week to push for the diplomatic efforts to defuse the Ukraine Russia border tensions, is expected to “warn” the Russian President Vladimir Putin of the “international pariah status,” should he launch an offensive on Kyiv. UK’s Foreign Office on Thursday stated in a release that Truss is expected to visit Poland, Germany, and Kyiv to push for attempts to deter Russian “aggression” and prevent an armed offensive in the highly volatile region.

UK’s foreign secretary is expected to say, “I urge Russia to take the path of diplomacy. We are ready to talk,” the British press reports suggest. Truss will continue by saying, “But we are very clear – if they decide to continue down the path of aggression, there will be massive consequences bringing Russia severe economic costs and pariah status.”

Today Ukrainians come together in a day of national unity.

The UK remains unwavering in our support for the hard-won peace, freedom and democratic progress that has been made since Ukraine’s independence.#StandWithUkraine 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/VBdX0V9Oro — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 16, 2022

Russia 'becoming more rather than less dangerous': UK

The West, Ukraine, and Britain’s European allies have been sounding an alarm about the “imminent” threat of the Russian invasion. Truss’ office stressed that the Russian Army is “becoming more rather than less dangerous.” Truss is expected to tell the Russian authoritarian leader Putin that Russia must “respect the sovereignty of others, and live up to their commitments”. UK’s foreign minister will pay a visit to Ukraine counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau. She will then attend Munich Security Conference, UK’s Foreign Office has said in a statement.

UK’s minister’s visit comes after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said at a conference that Moscow is willing to “hold further negotiations” with the West, though, in a rather defiant tone, Putin asserted that the US, UK, and its Western allies need to heed Russia’s demands. Putin also objected that the US, in its response to Russia’s proposal, has rejected Moscow’s demands for not adding Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations in the NATO alliance. Despite that Russia announced that it has initiated a partial withdrawal of its combat troops from the Ukrainian border, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said at a presser, “We have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces”.

UK’s Defence secretary Ben Wallace who had earlier met with NATO’s defense ministers had said in his speech that Russia has deployed “a very significant force that would overwhelm Ukraine should it be deployed”. He has also urged the British nationals to immediately leave the Kyiv territory or “seek to either leave or avoid travel to Ukraine”.