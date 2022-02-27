Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine has prompted the Foreign Office of the UK to draft a 'hit list' of Russian oligarchs who will be sanctioned in the coming months. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated that the super-rich associates of Vladimir Putin will have nowhere to hide, as per the reports of Daily Mail. The Foreign Secretary also stated that additional names would be added to the list every few weeks.

Just last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that eight Russian billionaires, as well as 100 people, corporations and subsidiaries will face travel bans and asset freezes. He also indicated that the UK will provide more armaments to Ukraine and that the financial sanctions were necessary to put pressure on Russia.

'Need to make sure the cases are properly prepared'

In the meanwhile, Truss claimed that they have received emails from lawyers threatening them, as a result of which the cases have to be properly prepared with necessary evidence before sanctioning the individuals from the 'hit list'. She continued by stating that they are making their way through that list, and they will keep sanctioning oligarchs every few weeks. She further said that they need to make the oligarchs who back Putin's administration really uncomfortable.

She also stated that they are willing to go to any length to achieve their goals. Truss warned that the crisis in Ukraine is likely to drag on for a long time, as Ukrainians are adamant about fighting back against their Russian invaders, according to Daily Mail. She said that Ukrainians are really driven and are dead set on defending their sovereignty and self-determination, as a result of which the Russia-Ukraine war will be a long-running fight. She said that Ukraine must ensure Putin is defeated.

Certain Russian banks would be barred from using the SWIFT system

Russia was shut off from SWIFT messaging system - a critical global banking system, late last night. This came across as an effort from the West to cripple Russia's economy.

Britain, the United States, Canada, and the European Union stated that certain Russian banks would be barred from using the SWIFT global payments system, in what comes across as a coordinated move. Simultaneously, they said that they will impose restrictive measures to prevent the Russian Central Bank from using its international reserves.

Image: AP