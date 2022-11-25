UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kyiv, Announces Critical Support For Ukraine As Winter Sets In

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly pledged millions of pounds to further support Kyiv during his visit to Ukraine. His visit comes days after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to Kyiv to provide practical help to the country to survive through the winter. During Sunak's visit to Ukraine on November 19, he announced a £50 million package of defence aid which comprised 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to help Ukraine counter Iranian-supplied drones, including radars and anti-drone equipment.

In the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian strikes have pounded Ukraine’s power grid and other critical infrastructure, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heat, power, or water as temperatures plummet.

During his visit to Kyiv, Cleverly met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asserted the UK is supporting Kyiv with action and not just words. The UK foreign secretary also thanked the Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba for welcoming him to the country, and shared a photo of their meeting. “The UK isn’t just talking about Ukraine, we’re providing concrete support for the defense of Ukraine. Thank you @DmytroKuleba for welcoming me to Kyiv," he said.

'Our support will continue', says UK

The UK has decided to send 35 more emergency vehicles, including 24 ambulances and six armoured vehicles, to Ukraine. Cleverly announced £3 million budget for the reconstruction of local infrastructure including schools and shelter homes, as well as additional funding to support survivors of sexual assault. As per local media reports, he said, “As winter sets in, Russia is continuing to try and break Ukrainian resolve through its brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals, and energy infrastructure. Russia will fail."

He further acknowledged the UK's efforts which are helping brave citizens to resist and rebuild. In the end, he added, "Our support will continue for as long as it takes for this remarkable country to recover."