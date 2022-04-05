UK Foreign Secy Calls For Russia's Ousting From UNHRC Over Putin's 'war Crimes'

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday called for the suspension of Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council. The British Foreign Secretary mentioned the discovery of bodies and mass graves in Bucha, Ukraine and said that Russia must be penalised for the war crimes committed by their troops. Truss was speaking after a meeting with her Ukrainian and Polish counterparts in Warsaw on Monday when she called for Russia’s ousting from the UN council.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday said that the Russian side was partaking in heinous war crimes that must be penalised. She said that Moscow must be suspended for its actions in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. “Given strong evidence of war crimes, including reports of mass graves and heinous butchery in Bucha, Russia cannot remain a member of the UN Human Rights Council. Russia must be suspended,” the foreign secretary said.

Given strong evidence of war crimes, including reports of mass graves and heinous butchery in Bucha, Russia cannot remain a member of the UN Human Rights Council.



Russia must be suspended. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 4, 2022

Furthermore, the Secretary also held a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Warsaw where she addressed the same. Truss also reiterated the UK’s support of Kyiv and said that the side must win the war. "If you still want to do business with Russia, first look at Bucha. Ukraine's victory will be a victory of justice for Europe and the world", the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said during a briefing.

West must not lift sanctions against Russia: Truss

Meanwhile, Truss also announced additional funding and support to the International Criminal Court following her meeting with her Ukrainian and Polish counterparts. The British secretary also announced a £10 million civil society fund to support organisations in Ukraine. She also shed light on the sexual violence taking place in the war-torn country and said that the organisations supporting people affected by conflict-related sexual violence will also be backed with funding from the UK.

Speaking after the meeting in Warsaw, the British foreign secretary said that the West must not lift sanctions against Russia until all its troops have left Ukraine. Speaking alongside the Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba, she said that no sanctions must be removed unless Russia stops its aggression. “There should be no talk of removing sanctions, while Putin’s troops are in Ukraine, and the threat of Russian aggression looms over Europe. We need to see Putin withdraw his troops. We need to see Ukraine’s full territorial integrity restored. We need to see Russia’s ability for further aggression stopped,” Truss said.

Welcomed Ukraine’s Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba to British Embassy in Warsaw.



We need to be tougher on Russia to ensure Putin loses in Ukraine which means more weapons and more sanctions.



We will not waver. 🇬🇧🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/hKnjIGt7nJ — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 4, 2022

As per international reports, Kuleba and Truss discussed measures to step up sanctions against Russia to the maximum in the wake of the alleged war crimes revealed in Bucha. Furthermore, the two sides also discussed the supply of more machinery to Ukraine to continue its defence against Russian troops. During the meeting, Truss reiterated that the British side will continue to support Kyiv and they ‘will not weaver’.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP