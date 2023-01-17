UK Foreign Secy James Cleverly Hopes To Persuade US & Canada To Send Tanks To Ukraine

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is looking to pursuade the United States and Canada to send more weapons to war-torn Ukraine. The UK diplomat is going on a two-day trip to both nations and has made it clear that Ukraine will be top of his agenda, Sky News reported. Cleverly's decision to push for more weapons for Ukraine comes at a time when UK has decided to send for weapons to the war-ravaged nation.

Prior to leaving for his two-day trip to North America, James Cleverly said, "The UK, US, and Canada always have each other's backs when it counts, protecting the rules-based order for nearly 80 years," reported Sky News.

All eyes on Ukraine war

"Today we stand united against Putin's illegal war, and we will continue to use our uniquely strong defence and security ties to ensure that, in the end, the Ukrainian people will win,” he added. According to Sky News, the British Foreign Secretary will deliver a keynote speech at Washington’s Centre for Strategic and International Studies where he is likely to outline UK's foreign policy priorities before holding discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The two will then hold a joint news conference.

Cleverly stresses on need for the right tools

Cleverly vowed to persuade US and Canada to provide the right battlefield tools to Ukraine. The UK Foreign Secretary is also hoping to discuss the elusive UK-US trade deal. In Toronto, Cleverly is expected to discuss Britain’s intention to become a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Sky News reported. The CPTPP is a key free trade agreement between 11 nations including Canada.

On the war front, earlier this week, United Kingdom Defence Secretary Ben Wallas announced that Britain will send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other weaponry to Ukraine. The British Army boasted that Challenger 2 tanks have never been destroyed by an enemy. Meanwhile, the United States has provided billions of dollars to Ukraine as military and humanitarian aid. As the wrath of Vladimir Putin's forces continues rain on Ukraine, Kyiv's western allies are also stepping up support.