Russia-Ukraine War | UK Foreign Secy Liz Truss Vows To Hold Putin Accountable For Attack In Kramatorsk Station

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to wreak havoc, the latest attack at Ukraine's Kramatorsk railway station has garnered widespread condemnation.

UK Foreign Secretary

As the brutal military conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to wreak havoc between both the warring countries, the latest attack at the Kramatorsk railway station on Friday, in Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has garnered widespread condemnation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian troops of attacking the railway station with a Point-U missile. Condemning the attack, United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated that she is appalled by the horrific reports of Russian rocket attacks on civilians at Kramatorsk railway station in Eastern Ukraine. "The targeting of civilians is a war crime. We will hold Russia and Putin to account," she wrote in a Twitter post. 

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy claimed that Russian invaders attacked the Kramatorsk railway station where thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting to be evacuated. According to reports, as many as 39 people have lost their lives and around 100 others were injured in the attack. Speaking regarding the incident, Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, slammed Russia and called for more sanctions on Moscow and more weapons to Kyiv. "Horrifying to see Russia strike one of the main stations used by civilians evacuating the region where Russia is stepping up its attack," he tweeted. 

'It was a "deliberate slaughter" by the Russian invaders': Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that it was a "deliberate slaughter" by the Russian invaders. Despite the fact that the railway station in Kramatorsk was packed with civilians awaiting evacuation, Russians struck it with a ballistic missile, he added. Meanwhile, European Union (EU) Foreign Policy chief Joep Borrell also strongly condemned the incident. "This is yet another attempt to close escape routes for those fleeing this unjustified war and cause human suffering," he added. The office of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy outlined that the world must understand that "Russia is a state-terrorist and buying its oil and gas is financing terrorism." 

Kremlin denies Russia's involvement in Kramatorsk attack

It is pertinent to mention here that the Kremlin has denied Russia's involvement in the Kramatorsk railway station attack. Addressing reporters in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that troops did not have any military operation scheduled for Kramatorsk on Friday. Earlier on the day, Russia accused Ukraine of firing Tochka-U missiles that ripped through the Kramatorsk region. Meanwhile, the office of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy outlined that the world must understand that "Russia is a state-terrorist and buying its oil and gas is financing terrorism." 

