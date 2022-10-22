UK, France, Germany Urge UN To Investigate Russia's Use Of Iranian Drones In War

UK, France and Germany have called for a UN investigation into accusations that Russia is using Iranian Shahed drones in the Russia-Ukraine war.

France, Germany and UK are calling on the UN to send an investigatory team to Ukraine, to examine the remnants of the drones that Ukrainian authorities have discovered. Russia is reportedly using these drones to bolster its war effort in the Russia-Ukraine war as these drones are cheaper than missiles and yet can achieve the task of damaging Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Ambassadors of these three European nations have written a letter to the United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as per reports by Anadolu Agency. "We would welcome an investigation by the UN Secretariat team responsible for monitoring the implementation of UNSCR 2231 and stand ready to support the work of the Secretariat in conducting its technical and impartial investigation," read the letter. These three nations believe that Iran exporting armed drones to Russia will be a violation of UNSCR 2231.

Moscow attempts to dissuade UN from sending an investigatory team

"We will analyse any information brought to our attention by member states," said Stephane Dujarric, who serves as the United Nations spokesperson, confirming that the letters from ambassadors of these three nations have been received. Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy threatened the UN by saying that Moscow will reconsider its cooperation with the UN chief if the UN listens to these three nations and sends an investigatory team into Ukraine to inspect remnants of armed drones that Ukraine claims are Iranian. Ukraine believes that the drones it has discovered, commonly known as Kamikaze drones as they are the ones that use drones which smash directly into the target instead of dropping munitions, are Iranian. If Iran is exporting these armed drones to Russia, it will be a violation of UN sanctions.

US backs Ukraine's claim

"Specifically, in late August 2022, Mohajer- and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were transferred from Iran to Russia," said Sergiy Kyslytsyam, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN. Sergiy Kyslytsya urged the UN to visit Ukraine and investigate the remnants of the drones that Ukraine has discovered. The US has backed up Ukraine's claims, stating that Russia is indeed importing armed drones from Iran, to shore up its war effort in Ukraine. "Today we can confirm that Russian military personnel that are based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs, using them to conduct strikes across Ukraine, including strikes against Kyiv," said John Kirby, who is a spokesman for the US national security council.