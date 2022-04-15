UK Freezes Assets Of Russian Oligarchs Worth Over Rs 99,000 Cr Amid Ongoing Ukriane War

The UK government on Thursday sanctioned two Russian oligarchs Chelsea football club director, Eugene Tenenbaum, and another associate of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, David Davidovich. The British government stated that it is freezing the assets of the Oligarchs as well as imposing transport sanctions, which implies that any vessel or aircraft owned, chartered, controlled or operated by them could be confiscated should it enter British territory. The two Oligarchs have been sanctioned for their close association with Abramovich and have been described by the UK government as “much lower profile right-hand” associates.

“We are tightening the ratchet on Putin’s war machine and targeting the circle of people closest to the Kremlin.We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table,” said UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss in a tweet.

NEW: UK sanctions Eugene Tenenbaum & David Davidovich, two key oligarchs and long-standing associates of Roman Abramovich.



Alongside #G7 and our partners, we will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the tablehttps://t.co/FQa1HJcQWX — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 14, 2022

Assets worth up to £10 billion frozen

The newly announced sanctions against Roman Abramovich’s longstanding business associates will freeze assets estimated to be worth up to £10 billion. “These measures, combined with others announced to date, cut key revenue sources for Putin’s war machine,” the British government said in a statement released on April 14. Sanctions on Eugene Tenenbaum and David Davidovich, bring the total number of oligarchs, family members, and associates sanctioned by the UK government to 106 since Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The act is the largest asset freeze action in UK history and will prevent finding to be outflowed or repatriated to Russia to fuel the war.

“These sanctions have been co-ordinated with action taken by the Jersey authorities earlier this week to impose a formal freezing order on assets suspected to be connected to Abramovich himself, valued in excess of £5 billion,” announced the British government.

UK claims that the corporate filings show that the Russian Oligarch’s associate Tenenbaum took control of Ervington Investments Limited, an Abramovich-linked investment company, on 24 February immediately following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine for the funding purposes. It further stated that the sanctions imposed by Britain and its international partners are effective and have a "damaging consequence" for Putin’s ability to wage war. The UK cited an analysis stressing that Russia is heading for the deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union with £275 billion, an estimated 60% of Russian foreign currency reserves currently frozen in the coordinated international sanctions.