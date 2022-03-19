UK Govt Seeks Response From P&O CEO After Company Sacks 800 Employees Over Zoom Call

The UK government has expressed "anger and disappointment" at the approach adopted by P&O Ferries in handling the redundancy of employees this week. Calling the treatment given to employees "appalling," the UK administration in a letter written to P&O Ferries CEO Peter Hebbklethwaite, highlighted the service of the employees during the pandemic. The letter has been sent by UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and UK Under Secretary of State for Business Paul Scully after the company fired 800 staff members without issuing any notice over zoom call.

In the letter, Kwasi Kwarteng and Paul Scully pointed out the rules that the companies need to follow when they are laying off a large number of employees. According to the letter sent by Kwarteng and Scully, the employees are mandated to have consultations with the trade union or elected employee representative and Secretary of State. They mentioned that if the firm fails to carry out the process, it will result in a "criminal offense." Furthermore, they said, "P&O Ferries appears to have failed to follow this process. We have therefore asked the Insolvency Service to look at the notification requirements and to consider if further action is appropriate."

P&O Ferries has lost the trust of the public and has given business a bad name.



My letter to the Chief Executive of P&O Ferries following their decision to fire 800 staff on the spot. pic.twitter.com/nFBFz1JVVr — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) March 18, 2022

Paul Scully & Kwasi Kwarteng seek response from P&O Ferries

Paul Scully and Kwasi Kwarteng sought the response from the company to the 10 questions asked by them until 5 pm on 22 March. The 10 questions in the letter seek clarifications over the exact number of staff fired, what other options were considered before this action was taken and why they did not choose those actions, contract details of the employees fired from the company and their plans for other employees based in the UK.

P&O Ferries removes 800 crew members

UK ferry operator P&O Ferries has fired 800 crew members across its entire fleet on Thursday after it halted all its sailings, The Guardian reported. The ferry operator firm advised the crew to go back to port and wait for the announcement. As the security staff were getting ready to remove crew from ships in Dover, Larne and Belfast, the unions told them to not leave vessels. The employees of the P&O Ferries were informed that the vessels will now be crewed "primarily by a third party crew provider," as per The Guardian report. The crew members were told that it was their last day of work with the company. A spokesperson for P&O Ferries called the decision “very difficult", however, added that it was needed to be taken for the future of the company.

