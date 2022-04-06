UK Has Frozen Over $350 Billion Of Putin's War Chest Amid Russia-Ukraine War: Liz Truss

The UK this week will announce that it has frozen more than $350 billion of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war chest, making over 60% of his $604 billion foreign currency reserves unavailable, said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday. In a press briefing alongside her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, Truss said Britain’s sanctions on Russia are pushing the Russian economy back “into the Soviet era”. Ever since Russia launched its so-called military operation in Ukraine, the UK, the US, the EU and other nations have imposed a flurry of sanctions against Moscow.

“So far our sanctions have had a crippling impact on those who feed and fund Putin’s war machine. This week we will announce that we have frozen over $350 billion of Putin’s war chest, making over 60% of the regime’s $604 billion foreign currency reserves unavailable,” Truss said.

“Our coordinated sanctions are pushing the Russian economy back into the Soviet era,” she added.

Truss called for ramping up measures against Russia amid widespread condemnation drawn by Russian troops following the emergence of videos, and footage of bodies lying on the streets of Bucha. Even though Russia has denied killing civilians without any evidence, the town in the north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was captured by Moscow’s forces until it was finally ‘liberated’ this week. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that the worst atrocities committed by Russian forces are yet to be discovered.

Johnson tells Russians: ‘Your president is accused of war crimes’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has released a video on social media and addressed the Russian public. In that message, the British PM accused Russian soldiers of committing atrocities in Ukraine including the massacre of civilians and the raping of women. Several disturbing reports have emerged from the liberated town of Bucha and the United Nations (UN) has called for an independent investigation into the incident.

Speaking in Russian, towards the close of the video, Johnson said, “Your president stands accused of committing war crimes. But I cannot believe he's acting in your name."

Meanwhile, Truss also called on the Group of Seven (G7) nations to increase their sanctions ahead of G7 and NATO meetings scheduled for this week. The kind of measures that the UK Foreign Secretary is urging includes banning Russian ships from their ports, cracking down on Russian banks, going after industries "filling Putin's war chest" such as the gold trade

