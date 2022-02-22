Amid the worsening Moscow-Kyiv crisis, UK Secretary of State for Health, Sajid Javid has said that the invasion of Ukraine has "begun." Speaking to Sky News, Sajid Javid asserted that the West was "waking up to a dark day" due to the presence of tanks and armoured vehicles near Donetsk in a breakaway region of Ukraine and added that the UK will now impose further sanctions. The remarks of Sajid Javid comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine - Luhansk and Donetsk - as independent states.

UK Secretary of State for Health Sajid Javid underscored that after watching the developments, it is "clear" that Russia has decided to attack the "sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine and added that they have always called it "completely unacceptable."

Speaking to Sky News, he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent tanks and troops citing reports and insisted that they can "conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun." He stressed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been assured of UK support and further revealed plans of Britain imposing more sanctions against Russia. Britain Health Secretary stated that the sanctions that will be introduced by Britain will be made in a way that they target the people responsible for violating international law. He called on the people of the UK remaining in Ukraine to leave the country as the commercial flights are still operational in the country.

Putin announced sending Russian troops to Donetsk & Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions and ordered deploying the Russian armed forces in Donetsk and Luhansk, according to ANI. Russian President announced his decision in a televised address to the people of Russia. Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions. The developments came as the West including the US has claimed that Russia could use a pretext for an attack on Ukraine. Following the announcement of Russia, many countries like the US and Japan have condemned Moscow's move.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP