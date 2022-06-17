UK 'highly Likely' To Deploy Additional Troops To NATO Force In Estonia: Defence Secretary

As the ravaging Russia-Ukraine war in Easter Europe continues for over four months, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace, stated that the British Government would "likely” deploy hundreds of additional troops to a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) force in Estonia aimed with deterring Russia. However, he also highlighted that some of them may be posted back in the UK, Sky News reported.

Allies are considering increasing the size of the military forces network stationed throughout the alliance's eastern flank, according to Ben Wallace, as quoted in the report. Wallace noted that the deployment had already been greatly increased in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

With two battlegroups, comprising around 1,000 soldiers each, Britain heads the 'Enhanced Forward Presence force' in Estonia. As per the Sky News report, it would become a brigade by adding a third battlegroup.

"It is highly likely that come to Madrid we will seek to allocate a brigade to those two battle groups," Wallace told Sky News. He went on to say, "It doesn't necessarily mean they will always be in Estonia; they may well be back in the UK. But their command and control and indeed their forward units will most likely be in Estonia where they are now."

Furthermore, an approach like this appears to be finalised in the historic NATO summit of leaders of state and government in Spain at the end of June, Sky News reported.

This would necessitate the establishment of a brigadier-led headquarters in the Baltic nation.

According to Wallace, there was a real discussion about how many NATO forces should be sent forward and how many must be stationed at home and only dispatched during any crisis. Those who are stationed in their home countries will still get training for the assignment.

Zelenskyy speaks to Boris Johnson to discuss Kyiv's military requirements

Meanwhile, the embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to address and discuss Kyiv's military requirements in order to stop Moscow's aggressive approach in the east. Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President stated that he had considered the possibility of global food shortages looming in the light of Russia's blockade of the Black Sea ports, which has threatened Ukraine's maritime transportation.

Boris Johnson responded by reiterating the United Kingdom's unwavering support for Ukraine until its eventful triumph. He added that the G7 and NATO meetings later this month will be a chance to demonstrate the West's unity and determination to help Ukraine in the long run.

I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa this evening to reiterate the UK’s full support for Ukraine until its eventual victory.



The @G7 and @NATO summits later this month will be an opportunity to demonstrate the West’s unity and resolve to support Ukraine in the long-term. https://t.co/gXIThOLjqv — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 15, 2022

Apart from this, officials and business leaders from Ukraine will visit the UK to examine how British firms might assist in the rebuilding of essential infrastructure in Kyiv. British trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan stated on Thursday that she will work to boost collaboration between British energy, infrastructure, and transportation corporations and Ukrainian organisations to assist in the repair and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.

Further, it is worth noting that the assistance would be part of the British commitment to give a combined economic, humanitarian, and military aid package costing roughly $3 billion.

(Image: AP)