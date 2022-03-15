The UK has announced increased duties on several Russian imports, including vodka, as well as a ban on some high-end luxury goods exports to Russia. In the latest round of economic penalties over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a new 35% tariff will be levied on a variety of commodities imported from Russia, on top of existing duties.

The statement read, "The export ban will come into force shortly and will make sure oligarchs and other members of the elite, who have grown rich under President Putin’s reign and support his illegal invasion, are deprived of access to luxury goods."

📢 SANCTIONS UPDATE 1/3: £900m of imports from Russia and Belarus will now face an additional 35% tariff (tax), on top of current tariffs. pic.twitter.com/0dgcUnaDhH — Department for International Trade (@tradegovuk) March 15, 2022

The taxes will affect £900 million in imports, with the luxury goods restriction affecting luxury vehicles, high-end fashion, and pieces of art. The following products are affected by the new taxes on Russian imports: Iron, steel, fertilisers, wood, tyres, railway containers, cement, copper, aluminium, silver, lead, iron ore, residue/food waste products, beverages, spirits and vinegar (includes vodka), glass and glassware, cereals, oilseeds, paper and paperboard, machinery, works of art, antiques, fur skins and artificial fur, ships and white fish

The products were picked, according to the government, to cause the most damage to the Russian economy while having the least impact on the UK. In addition, the UK is denying Russia and Belarus access to the Most Favoured Nation tariff for hundreds of their exports, robbing them of vital WTO benefits.

UK to discontinue export finance support to Russia & Belarus

Moreover, the UK is also discontinuing all export finance support to Russia and Belarus, a move that will impede trade between the two countries. No new guarantees, loans, or insurance for exports to Russia and Belarus will be issued by the United Kingdom. It is worth noting that Export finance support enables businesses to win contracts, fulfil them, and obtain insurance in the event that their buyer defaults.

The UK's export credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), says it is still supporting commerce with Ukraine with £3.5 billion in the capacity as part of its continuous and steadfast commitment. This support would make it easier for UK exporters and Ukrainian customers to get the financing they need to do business, the statement added.

Image: AP