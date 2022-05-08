UK 'horrified' By School Bombing In Ukraine; Avers 'will Ensure Putin Is Held Accountable'

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on May 8 said that UK is “horrified” by the deadly bombing of a school in Luhansk by the Russian troops that led to the deaths of "innocent people sheltering from Russian bombardment." In a tweet, Truss wrote, "Deliberate targeting of civilians & civilian infrastructure amounts to war crimes. We will ensure Putin’s regime is held accountable." At least 60 people were “most likely dead” as per the Ukrainian authorities in Luhansk after a Russian fighter jet dropped a bomb on the school where civilians were sheltering.

Horrified by Russia's latest attack on a school in Luhansk, resulting in the deaths of innocent people sheltering from Russian bombardment. Deliberate targeting of civilians & civilian infrastructure amounts to war crimes. We will ensure Putin’s regime is held accountable. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) May 8, 2022

🇺🇦 MFA strongly condemns #Russian shelling of a school in Bilohorivka, sheltered 60 people, on May 7. #Russia committed this brutal war crime shortly before the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, constantly repeating the tragedy of World War II.#StopRussianWar pic.twitter.com/dxf3fX7GrZ — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 8, 2022

A Russian aircraft flew over the school in the village of Bilohorivka in Ukraine located at about seven miles from the frontlines, and dropped a bomb, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, informed on Telegram. "The explosion happened inside the building. Rescuers [are] dismantling the debris as quickly as possible. The chances of finding [anyone still] alive are very small. There were 90 people inside the school building; 27 survived, 60 people most likely died," he said.

Credit: Сергій Гайдай / Луганська ОДА/T(Serhiy Hayday)Telegram

The strike occured at around 4:37 pm local time on Saturday, and it ignited a massive blaze in the nearby infrastructure. Russian troops intensified battle along several fronts in Luhansk -- including Bilohorivka, Voyevodivka, and Rubizhne. Ukraine's forces had to retreat from Popasna. "Since the city was destroyed, our troops retreated to more fortified positions," Hayday said.

Credit: Сергій Гайдай / Луганська ОДА/T(Serhiy Hayday)Telegram

Zelenskyy draws parallels between German attack in World War II and Russia's war

On the commemoration of the end of World War II, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed Russia's destruction of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure as he stood in front of the rubble of a building levelled to the ground, during a video address. Zelenskyy drew parallels between the German attack in World War II and Russia's war.

We will overcome everything. We know this for sure, because our military and all our people are descendants of those who overcame Nazism. So we will win again. And there will be peace again. Finally again! pic.twitter.com/Fn4zs4IU0Q — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 8, 2022

"In Ukraine, they organized a bloody new edition of Nazism," he said. “A fanatical imitation of the regime, its ideas, actions, words and symbols. A maddeningly detailed rendition of his bestialities and alibis that supposedly give this villain a sacred purpose." He evoked WWII war atrocities suffered by the people, asserting that the proof is Adolf Hitler's "Werewolf" bunker near the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia. Zelesnkyy was referring to vast bunker cloaked in the foliage of a dense forest near the town of Vinnytsia, where Hitler and his commanders chartered plans to implement on the Eastern Front during 1942 and 1943.

Image: AP