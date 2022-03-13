UK Housing Minister Says Sanctioned Oligarchs' Residences Considered For Humanitarian Aid

Amid the mounting tensions ever since the onset of the Russia-led invasion, recent statistics revealed that around 2.5 million civilians have departed war-torn Ukraine following the Putin administration's unprovoked aggression. Taking note of the ongoing crisis, the United Nations has claimed that this is the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World II. Looking at the situation of Ukrainian refugees, UK Housing Minister Michael Gove has stated that the country is looking whether it can use properties owned by sanctioned Russian oligarchs in the country for humanitarian purposes.

During an interview with BBC, Housing Minister Gove stated that he want to examine an approach that would allow them to utilise the homes and properties of sanctioned Russian oligarchs for as long as they are sanctioned for humanitarian purposes. He further stated that there is a high legal threshold to overcome, and they not talking about permanent confiscation and that they are just saying, that those people are sanctioned, they are backing Putin and their property is here, so they have no right to use or benefit from it. He went on to add that if they can use their properties to help others, they will do it. However, officials at the Treasury and the Foreign Office are reportedly blocking Gove's intention to use frozen property assets, believing it is "not legally workable," according to the Independent.

Gove also hinted that he would offer places for the Ukrainian refugees to live as he talked about the specifics of a government-sponsored programme that allows British residents and community organisations to offer up rooms in exchange for £350 (Rs 35,029) per month. The Housing Minister claimed that there could be hundreds of thousands of people eager to take Ukrainians into their homes in the UK.

The United Kingdom has sanctioned a number of Russian oligarchs

Ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the United Kingdom has responded by imposing stringent sanctions upon Russian oligarchs. Their assets were frozen and travel prohibitions were issued as a result of the sanctions. Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, major industrialist Oleg Deripaska, Russian energy company CEO Igor Sechin, and people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin are among those targeted by the sanctions. UK government has also imposed sanctions on 386 members of the Russian parliament.

Image: AP