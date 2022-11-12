UK Humiliates Russia Over Kherson Failure, Urges Russians To Ask 'what Was It All For?'

The UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace blasted Russia after Vladimir Putin's forces announced they had completed the withdrawal of troops from the Kherson region

Defense Secretary of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace lambasted Russia after the Russian military forces announced the complete withdrawal of troops from the Kherson region. Ben Wallace said Russia only gained "international isolationism and humiliation" following its invasion of Ukraine, reported The Mirror.

Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP response to the Russian withdrawal from Kherson.

Berating Russia further, UK Defense Secretary said the withdrawal of President Putin’s forces from the Kherson region marked "another strategic failure" after the military failed to achieve any of its key goals other than taking the city.

What is the on-ground situation?

According to the latest intelligence update by the UK Ministry of Defense, the withdrawal of Russia’s forces from the city of Kherson is complete. Moreover, the retreating Russian forces likely demolished rail and road bridges in the region during the exfiltration process. As per the intelligence update, Russia’s retreat from Kherson had begun as early as October 22 when the Russia-appointed officials in the region urged civilians to flee from the city.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 12 November 2022



— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 12, 2022

There is a high chance that the Russian forces had been evacuating civilians and military equipment from the city in recent weeks while disguised in civilian attire. Moreover, Kherson was the only regional capital city captured by the Russian forces since February. Therefore, the retreat of the Russian forces from the city brings significant reputational damage, according to the UK Defense Ministry.

“The withdrawal is a public recognition of the difficulties faced by Russian forces on the west bank of the Dnipro River,” stated the Ministry of Defense of the UK.

Meanwhile, the UK believes that Russian forces are still attempting to evacuate more civilians and military personnel from other areas of the oblast region, across the river to defensible positions on the east bank.

Russia lost around 1,00,000 troops in Ukraine

The Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said Wednesday, “well over” 100,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded in the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its ninth month. “There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering,” he stated at The Economic Club of New York.

Meanwhile, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, "Now with that (Kherson) also being surrendered, ordinary people of Russia must surely ask themselves, what was it all for?"

He also stated that Russia’s “illegal war” over Ukraine only led to Russia’s international isolationism and humiliation. Meanwhile, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he was open to peace negotiations with Russia to end the war but only on the condition that Moscow agrees to return all of Ukraine’s occupied lands, provide compensation for the damage caused by the war, and face prosecution for war crimes.