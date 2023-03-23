UK Imparts Training To Ukrainian Soldiers With Aim To Train 20,000 Personnel By 2023 End

The United Kingdom is currently providing essential infantry training to Ukrainian soldiers across four sites in the country, with the goal of training 20,000 personnel by the end of the year. Since June 27th of last year, the UK has already successfully trained 10,000 recently recruited Ukrainian soldiers.

Major Trucker Middleton Officer Commanding the UK training team told ANI, "This training is very basic. Essentially, the recruits that come through have very little military experience. We treat them as civilians, and then provide basic training in infantry skills to arm them with the right key skills and experience so that they can go back and defend their homeland." He also stated that the training program for recently enlisted Ukrainian soldiers lasts for a few weeks.

Canadian and Lithuanian contingents are collaborating under the command of the United Kingdom to provide essential training to newly enlisted Ukrainian military personnel.

The commanding officer of the Canadian contingent of the training element Major Jurgen Miranda said, "Training focuses on bringing recruits up to basic infantry skills. So our main aim is to teach these soldiers how to shoot, move, communicate and medicate on the battlefield in such a way that they can effectively fight in this war. Our overall anticipation is that by the end of this training, they'll be more effective, more lethal on the battlefield. We make sure that they are actually capable of defending their country."

The training covers a range of skills including handling of weapons, providing first aid in the battlefield, fieldcraft techniques, patrol tactics, and education on the Law of Armed Conflict.

20,000 soldiers trained by end of 2023

Highlighting the number of soldiers they expect by the year-end, Miranda mentioned, "So, up to this point, we've already trained up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers and we are anticipating that this number will continue to increase with a goal of over 20,000 soldiers on the battlefield to support Ukraine's mission."

Talking about the Ukrainian soldier's perspective on the training in the UK, Igor who is a native of Odessa and joined the army one month ago said, "It is a valuable and interesting experience for me. We are taught by our partners to defend our land and to learn defensive tactics of the military. We are training here at this moment on urban operations."

Igor also mentioned that he used to create handmade leather objects before joining the military.