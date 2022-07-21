UK Implements Russian Gold Import Ban To Cut Russia's War Funding

UK has banned imports of the Russian gold into the country owing to war atrocities committed in the ally nation Ukraine, the 10 Downing Street announced in a statement. London, a major global gold trading hub of Russian gold, adopted the measure which is first of its kind to be implemented against Russia anywhere in the world. This will have a huge impact on Putin’s ability to raise funds and escalate the war in Kyiv, the UK government iterated.

Russian gold "will no longer be allowed to be enter the UK, Canada, US and Japan thanks to tough new measures that were announced at the G7 Summit, designed ratchet up the pressure on Putin’s war machine," 10 Downing Street said.

The ban on Russian gold was proposed by the United Kingdom back in the month of June and came into effect on July 21. Separately, an oil import ban will be implemented from December 31. "The ban on gold imports will come into effect on July 21, the ban on coal imports will take effect on August 10, and the ban on oil imports will take effect on December 31," British Department for Foreign Trade informed in a statement.

EU banned Russian gold, including jewellery

European Union had also earlier banned the imports of Russian gold, including jewellery, as well as took a drastic measure of freezing the assets of largest Russian bank Sberbank. EU declared its decision to embargo the import of Russian gold on July 15 but the intial reports indicated that the jewellery ban wasn't immediately instated on the list of commodities. "Jewellery would initially not be included on the list of goods that the EU will sanction," EU had emphasized, according to a document seen by Politico. All 27 member states adopted the measure shortly after it was announced.

EU had also banned other Russian commodities including coal, seaborne oil, vodka, cement, wood, seafood, caviar and hunting equipment but had exepted the gas supply via the pipeline. EU officials had labelled what was assumed as the seventh round of of sanctions as a "maintenance and alignment" package. The US, the UK and Japan also imposed an embargo on Russian gold and added more Russian Oligarchs to the blacklist whom they accused of undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity and funding Putin's war.