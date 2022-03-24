UK Imposes 65 New Sanctions Against Russia Including On Foreign Min Lavrov's Stepdaughter

In response to the Russian military offensive against Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday, March 24, has announced 65 sanctions against Russia. The sanctions have been imposed against those "aiding" Russia's invasion of Ukraine including the Wagner Group, defence companies and Russian Railways. The UK government has imposed sanctions against individuals including billionaire oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler, Founder of Tinkoff bank Oleg Tinkov, CEO of Russia’s largest bank Sberbank Herman Gref, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s step daughter Polina Kovaleva.

Furthermore, the UK government has imposed sanctions against Oleg E Aksyutin; the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Gazprom PJSC, Didier Casimiro; the First Vice President of Rosneft, Zeljko Runje; the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and First Vice President for Oil, Gas and Offshore Business Development of Rosneft. According to the statement released by the government, the UK administration has targeted six more banks in the latest sanctions including Alfa Bank. Furthermore, the UK government has imposed sanctions against the "world's largest diamond producer Alrosa." Galina Danilchenko, who was named as 'mayor' of Melitopol, has also been sanctioned in the latest announcement by the UK government. According to the statement, the UK has imposed sanctions against more than 1,000 individuals and businesses since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Today, I announce 65 more including the Wagner Group of mercenaries, Foreign Minister Lavrov’s step-daughter and the CEO of Russia’s largest bank. https://t.co/708EBGJrDm — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 24, 2022

'UK will keep tightening the screw on the Russian economy': Liz Truss

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the statement asserted that the sanctions have been imposed against the "oligarchs, businesses and hired thugs" for their involvement in the killing of innocent civilians. She highlighted that they will continue to work with their allies on "tightening the screw on the Russian economy" to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin's military action does not succeed in Ukraine. According to Liz Truss, the assets of the sanctioned people will be frozen in the United Kingdom and the people of the UK or any firm will not be allowed to work with them. In addition, the sanctioned individuals will also be not able to travel to the UK. Liz Truss in the statement said, "Today’s sanctions will bring the total global asset value of the banks the UK has sanctioned since the invasion to £500 billion and the net worth of the oligarchs and family members in excess of £150 billion." The decision of the UK government comes as the Russian military aggression in Ukraine entered its 29th day.

"These oligarchs, businesses and hired thugs are complicit in the murder of innocent civilians and it is right that they pay the price. Putin should be under no illusions – we are united with our allies and will keep tightening the screw on the Russian economy to help ensure he fails in Ukraine. There will be no let-up," Liz Truss said in the statement.

