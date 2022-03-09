The UK government has imposed further restrictions on the supply of aviation and space-related products and technology to Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The UK foreign ministry said in a statement that the latest trade restrictions will prevent the UK from exporting aviation and space-related equipment and technology to Russia, as well as associated services like insurance and reinsurance. "This means the cover is withdrawn on existing policies and UK insurers and reinsurers will be unable to pay claims in respect of existing policies in these sectors," the statement said, TASS News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has also warned of criminal penalties for any Russian planes that breach the country's airspace. According to UK authorities, a Russian plane could be detained under a new order issued in response to Britain's decision to block its skies to all Russian flights. Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps announced on Twitter that any Russian aircraft that enters UK airspace will be charged with a criminal offence. "We will suffocate Putin’s cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die," he added.

I have made it a criminal offence for ANY Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace and now HMG can detain these jets. We will suffocate Putin's cronies' ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 8, 2022

UK PM vows to stop importing Russian oil

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also stated that Britain will stop importing Russian oil and that his country will keep supporting Ukraine with guns and other assistance until the Russian invasion is over. This comes after US President Joe Biden declared a ban on all Russian gas, oil, and energy imports in the wake of Moscow's military offensive into Ukraine. According to him, sanctions will have a big negative impact on Russia's economy. Biden also went on to claim that the United States produces more oil than all countries in Europe.

Ukraine's President hails Russian citizens for organising anti-war protests

It is significant to mention here that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy applauded the UK's decision to "phase out" reliance on Russian oil, oil products, and natural gas by the year 2022. He also commended Russian citizens for organising anti-war protests in a number of Russian cities since the war began. Notably, several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia and the European Union, have strongly condemned Russia's unjustified military operations in Ukraine and also imposed numerous sanctions on Moscow.

