In response to the relentless Russian military offensive in Ukraine, the United Kingdom on Wednesday announced fresh sanctions on Moscow. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss imposed restrictions on service exports to Russia, thus cutting them off from doing business with UK sectors vital to the Russian economy. As a result of the new curbs, Russian enterprises will no longer be able to take advantage of the UK's world-class accountancy, management consulting, and public relations services, which account for 10% of Russian imports in these sectors, the UK Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement further claimed that Russia is heavily reliant on Western services corporations for the production and export of manufactured goods, and the latest measures will increase economic pressure on President Vladimir Putin's crumbling economy. "Doing business with Putin’s regime is morally bankrupt and helps fund a war machine that is causing untold suffering across Ukraine. Cutting Russia’s access to British services will put more pressure on the Kremlin and ultimately help ensure Putin fails in Ukraine," Truss noted.

UK service exports to Russia BANNED.



Russia is heavily reliant on Western services companies for the production and export of manufactured goods.



In lockstep with our allies, we’re continuing to ratchet up economic pressure on Putin’s regime. — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) May 4, 2022

UK's new sanctions also target mainstream Russian media

The UK Foreign Secretary also announced 63 fresh measures, many of which include asset freezes and travel restrictions against people and organisations from the mainstream Russian media. This is strengthened by new legislation that requires social media, internet services, and app store firms to take steps to remove content from RT and Sputnik, two of Russia's most important "sources of disinformation," the UK Foreign Ministry stated. "For too long RT and Sputnik have churned out dangerous nonsense dressed up as serious news to justify Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. These outlets have already been booted off the airwaves in Britain and we have barred anyone from doing business with them," Chris Philp, UK's Tech and Digital Economy Minister, added.

UK vows to unearth, expose, and disrupt Russia's disinformation operation

The UK Foreign Ministry also reiterated that Britain will continue to engage closely with social media platforms and allies to unearth, expose, and disrupt the Kremlin's disinformation operation. It further stated that the UK is gradually shutting out Putin's propaganda machine, in addition to prior asset freezes on media entities already in place. Meanwhile, the UK also claimed that Russia's armed forces are now significantly weaker, both materially and conceptually, as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP