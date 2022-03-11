As the Russian military action continues in Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Friday, 11 March, announced sanctioning 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. The UK government has decided to sanction lawmakers of the lower house of the Russian parliament for their support for the Ukrainian breakaway regions Luhansk and Donetsk. As per the sanctions, the people will not be allowed to travel to the UK and access assets that they have in the United Kingdom, according to the UK government press release.

The new sanctions announced against the lawmakers take the total number of Duma members sanctioned to 400. The Russian State Duma approved the treaties which recognised the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Furthermore, the Russian authorities had allowed the permanent presence of Russian troops.

It is pertinent to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin, on February 22, had recognized the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss highlighted that they have decided to take action against those involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Truss asserted that they will continue to impact the Russian economy through sanctions, as per the UK government press release. She also extended support to Ukraine and emphasized that they will continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian aid, defensive weapons and diplomatic efforts to isolate Russia.

"We’re targeting those complicit in Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war. We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions," Liz Truss said in the press release.

Today I have sanctioned 386 members of Russia's State Duma for supporting Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine.



We mean what we say. With our allies and partners, we will cripple the Russian economy and cut off Putin’s war machine. https://t.co/55ouGxnwZx — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 11, 2022

In the statement, Liz Truss highlighted that the sanctions against Russian lawmakers built on "crackdown on key oligarchs from Putin’s inner circle" and introduce new UK powers to detain Russian aircraft and ban the export of aviation items. According to the UK government statement, the Britain administration has announced sanctions against more than 500 of Russia's "most significant and high-value individuals, entities and subsidiaries." Earlier on March 10, the UK government announced that they have sanctioned several high-profile Russian billionaires in response to Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

UK imposes sanctions on 7 high-profile Russian Oligarchs

UK’s Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, announced a "full asset freeze and travel ban" on seven of the richest, affluent and influential oligarchs in Russia, whose corporate networks, wealth, as well as connections are directly linked to the Kremlin, as per an official press release. According to the press release, the latest list of sanctioned oligarchs includes Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea Football Club, industrialist Oleg Deripaska, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Andrey Kostin, Chairman of VTB bank, Alexei Miller, CEO of energy company Gazprom. Nikolai Tokarev, President of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft and Dmitri Lebedev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Rossiya. The billionaires with a combined net worth of around £15 billion will have their assets frozen in the UK and will be banned from travelling and no UK citizen or company would be able to do business with them.

I have announced a full asset freeze and travel ban on seven more of Russia's wealthiest and most influential oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up pressure on the Putin regime. 👇https://t.co/MfWvFtnNuo pic.twitter.com/xASSX8WG22 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 10, 2022

Image: AP