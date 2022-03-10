UK Imposes Sanctions On 7 High-profile Russian Oligarchs, Including Oleg Deripaska

In retaliation to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the United Kingdom has recently sanctioned a number of high-profile Russian billionaires which includes industrialist Oleg Deripaska as well as the owner of the Premier League soccer club Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich. UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday declared a ‘full asset freeze and travel ban’ on seven of the richest, affluent and influential oligarchs in Russia, whose corporate networks, wealth, as well as connections are directly linked to the Kremlin, as per an official press release.

These billionaires, who have a combined net worth of about £15 billion – will have their assets frozen in the UK, further, they will be barred from travelling in the nation, and no British citizen or firm will be able to conduct business with them as part of the UK's attempts to exclude Russian President Vladimir Putin and those surrounding him.

I have announced a full asset freeze and travel ban on seven more of Russia's wealthiest and most influential oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up pressure on the Putin regime. 👇https://t.co/MfWvFtnNuo pic.twitter.com/xASSX8WG22 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 10, 2022

According to the press release, the latest list of sanctioned oligarchs includes Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, VTB Bank Chairman Andrei Kostin, Gazprom CEO Aleksei Miller, pipeline company Transeft's owner Nikolai Tokarev, as well as Bank Rossia Chairman Dmitry Lebedev. Apart from them, the UK has sanctioned Roman Abramovich whose total net worth is over £9 billion, while the renowned businessman Oleg Deripaska is worth £2 billion.

Today's sanctions are the latest step in our ruthless pursuit of those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of Ukraine.https://t.co/VCwRnsvEps pic.twitter.com/1cj2XVVpWi — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 10, 2022

'There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault': UK PM

Following the announcement of the sanctions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine. Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies,” as per the release.

In addition to this, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss stated referring to the sanctions that oligarchs, as well as 'kleptocrats', have no place in their business or society. She went on to say that they are complicit in Putin's aggressiveness because of their strong ties to him.

Truss added, “Our support for Ukraine will not waver.” She further claimed that they will not stop in their efforts to increase strain on Putin's regime and "choke off funds to his brutal war machine," the release reads.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has been in the frontline in cutting off major sections of the Russian economy, which includes its defence industry, financial institutions as well as transportation sector. Since the invasion on February 24, the UK has penalised more than 200 of Russia's most important and high-value personalities, businesses, and subsidiaries, with over 500 currently on the UK's sanctions list.

