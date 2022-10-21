UK Imposes Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Russia With Armed Drones

The UK, on October 20, placed sanctions on Iran for supplying the Shahed drone, commonly known as kamikaze drones, to Russia.

Russia is using these drones to attack both civilian targets and critical infrastructure across Ukraine, with the intention of cutting off Ukrainian people from energy, heating, and water. Sanctions were announced against three Iranian generals and one Iranian company that manufactures the Shahed drones, as per a report from Politico.

The three Iranian generals against whom the UK imposed sanctions are - Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Seyed Hojjatollah Qureishi and Saeed Aghajani. The Iranian company against which sanctions have been imposed is Shahed Aviation Industries, the company responsible for the task of manufacturing Shahed drones.

The sanctions mean that the financial assets of this company and these individuals will be subject to seizure, moreover, these individuals won't be allowed to enter the UK. The announcement comes a day after Iran imposed sanctions on British officials and organisation for allegedly supporting "terrorism" in Iran, "terrorism" in this case was a reference to anti-hijab protests.

UK's sanctions also came just after the European Union formally agreed on imposing sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with armed drones, which are being used against Ukraine. The drones have caused a significant amount of damage to Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy admitted that 30 per cent of Ukraine's power grids have been damaged as a result of Russia's strikes. Russia began strikes on Ukraine's cities, which are far away from the frontline when Russia's Crimea bridge was attacked. Britain, France and the US State department have reached the conclusion that Iran's supply of armed drones to Russia violates the UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 prohibits Iran from transferring specific military technologies.

Iran's armed drone supply to Russia is "clear evidence of Iran’s destabilising role in global security," said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. "Iran’s support for Putin’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is deplorable. Today we are sanctioning those who have supplied the drones used by Russia to target Ukrainian civilians. These cowardly drone strikes are an act of desperation. By enabling these strikes, these individuals and a manufacturer have caused the people of Ukraine untold suffering. We will ensure that they are held to account for their actions," added the foreign secretary, as per the statement on the British foreign ministry's website.