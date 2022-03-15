Amid Russia's full-fledged offensive in Ukraine since February 24, the United Kingdom has announced a set of fresh sanctions on Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, and former President Dmitry Medvedev among others. Britain has also imposed sanctions on the Russian news outlet, Russia Today's Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, the UK had also decided to ban the export of luxury products to Russia, including fashion and valuable artworks, along with raising tariffs on key Russian products including vodka and fur, as a party of the latest sanctions measures. Britain will also deny Russia and Belarus access to its most favoured nation tariff for hundreds of their exports, which will restrict Russia's exports to UK, and will deprive both Russia and Belarus of key benefits of World Trade Organization membership.

The UK government has said £900 million worth of goods would be subject to huge additional tariffs as a fresh barrier to trade with Russia, coming into force next week. Among the initial list of Russian goods facing 35% tariffs are Russian fur, vodka, other spirits, white fish, industrial products such as fertilisers, tyres and cement.

📢 SANCTIONS UPDATE 1/3: £900m of imports from Russia and Belarus will now face an additional 35% tariff (tax), on top of current tariffs. pic.twitter.com/0dgcUnaDhH — Department for International Trade (@tradegovuk) March 15, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

Russia's ambassador to France, on Tuesday, said that Russia was "forced" to intervene in Ukraine to protect Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country. The ambassador Aleksey Meshkov said that the special military operation was necessary to stop Ukrainian forces from "seizing" the rebel-held self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Furthermore, a curfew has been imposed in Kyiv from 8 pm (Local Time) on March 15 until 7 am on March 17, said the Ukrainian local media. Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that the residents are only allowed to go outside to head to the bomb shelters, reported the Ukrainian media outlet The Kyiv Independent.

On the other hand, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid where Lapid assured Kuleba that Tel Aviv will not be the route for Moscow to bypass sanctions. Kuleba expressed gratitude for Israel's mediation efforts and for providing humanitarian aid.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told northern European leads “help yourself by helping us,” as he appealed for more weapons to counter Russia’s invasion of his country. While speaking to leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force via a video call on Tuesday, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's military is rapidly using up weapons and other hardware that western nations have shipped to the war-hit country.

Image: AP