UK Inks Security Pacts With Finland, Sweden To Bolster Military Ties Amid Russian Threats

British PM Boris Johnson inked mutual security pacts with Finland and Sweden to bolster European security, vowing to support both nations' armed forces should they come under Russian attack. Johnson visited both the Scandinavian countries to ink the deal which also promises help to Britain in case of an external attack. Speaking in the aftermath, Johnson and Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson said that the cooperation was “even more important” given Putin’s increasing military assaults in Ukraine.

"The security declaration I signed with President Niinisto in Finland today is an enduring assurance between our two nations. An assurance that brings us even closer together as we face the challenges of today, and the threats of tomorrow, side-by-side," Johnson said.

Last month, Moscow issued a stern warning to both countries after they announced their plans to join the NATO military alliance. On Wednesday, Johnson said that the security deal with Helsinki was a “solemn declaration" between the UK and Finland that was reflective of the "extreme difficulty of the times we are in". Speaking alongside Finnish PM Sanna Marin, Johnson highlighted that pact wasn’t a “short term stop gap" as Finland mulls to but rather an "enduring assurance between two nations".

Shedding neutrality

Both Sweden and Finland have been neutral for decades but Russia’s recent military invasion of Ukraine has shifted their position. Last month, both the countries said that they could apply for NATO membership within days, however, a final timeline is yet awaited. Russia has expressed strong condemnation of the move, stating that it was moved by the 30 members military alliance to expand eastwards. On Wednesday, the British leader said that the deal would lay the "foundation of an intensification of our security and our defence relationship in other ways as well".

"The UK deal was intended to "maximise our security one way or another" while considering joining the defensive alliance", Finland's President said referring to his country's decision to join NATO.

