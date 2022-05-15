UK Intelligence Asserts Russia Unlikely To Accelerate Aggression In Next 30 Day In Donbas

As war rages on unabated in Ukraine, the Russian forces are attempting to establish a dominant presence in the Donbas region. However, in the latest update pertaining to the same, the UK Defence Intelligence stated that the Russian offensive in Donbas has hindered and has fallen far behind schedule and that the Russian Federation is unlikely to significantly accelerate its rate of advance in the next 30 days under the current circumstances transpiring in the region.

Russia’s prime objective is to 'liberate' Donbas, however, the Ukrainian resistance has thwarted its plan. UK Intelligence further stated that apart from small-scale initial successes in the region, Russia has been unable to make significant territorial gains in the last month, despite sustaining high levels of attrition. It also stated that Russia has already lost roughly a third of the ground combat force it deployed in February.

Lowered combat effectiveness puts Russian troops under pressure

UK Defence Intelligence continued by stating, "The delays will almost certainly be exacerbated by the loss of critical enablers such as bridging equipment and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance drones." It further said that throughout the fight, Russian bridging equipment has been in short supply, which has limited and hampered offensive manoeuvring. Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are critical for tactical awareness and artillery direction, but they have been vulnerable to Ukrainian anti-air capabilities.

Defence Intelligence also claims that Russia's weakened enabling capabilities, low morale and limited combat effectiveness are putting Russian forces under pressure. It suggests that many of these capabilities are difficult to replace or reassemble rapidly, and will continue to obstruct Russian efforts in Ukraine.

Ukraine prevents Russia from crossing important bridge in Donbas region

Earlier, the UK stated that Ukraine prevented Russia from crossing an important bridge in the Donbas region, resulting in huge equipment losses for Russia. It claimed that Ukrainian soldiers successfully thwarted an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas, which resulted in equipment losses. The UK suggests that the losses were a hint that Russia's army was under pressure to show progress in its attack in the region. It also said that after Russia's attempt to take over the entire country was stopped by the Ukrainian resistance, the Russian Federation focused its efforts on eastern Ukraine.

Image: AP