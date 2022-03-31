Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the chief of the British spy agency Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has severely underestimated the situation in Ukraine and noted that some Russian soldiers have refused to carry out instructions. Speaking at a tour to Canberra on Thursday at the Australian National University, the Director of GCHQ, the UK's Intelligence, Cyber and Security Agency, Jeremy Fleming said, “It increasingly looks like Putin has massively misjudged the situation. It is clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people,” CNN reported.

Putin, according to Fleming, overestimated the Russian military's ability to accomplish a swift victory over Ukrainian troops. He went on to say that they have seen Russian soldiers, who are low on weaponry and morale, have refused to carry out instructions, further sabotaging their own equipment, and even inadvertently shoot down their own planes. According to CNN, he made such claims without stating when or where this occurred.

The UK intelligence chief further added, “Even though we believe Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime,” CNN reported.

Russia continues to damage networks of Ukrainian govt and military: UK

The National Cyber Security Center, according to Fleming, has observed continued intent from Russia to damage networks of the Ukrainian government and military. In addition to this, Fleming also claimed that Russia is clearly utilising mercenaries and foreign fighters to assist its soldiers, notably the Wagner group. Stressing that Wagner is now preparing to send a substantial number of troops into Ukraine to fight for the Russian side, he said, “The group works as a shadow branch of the Russian military, providing implausible deniability for riskier operations,” CNN reported.

The UK intelligence chief further highlighted the fact that Russia has been considering moving forces from other conflicts and enlisting new fighters to boost numbers. Fleming said, “These soldiers are likely to be used as cannon fodder to try to limit Russian military losses.”

Meanwhile, in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Ukraine's armed forces stated that the Putin-led administration had lost approximately 17,300 personnel since the invasion began on February 24. According to Ukraine's latest report on Russia has lost almost 600 tanks, 75 fuel tanks, 131 helicopters, and 1,700 armoured personnel vehicles in the war.

(Image: AP)