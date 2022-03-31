UK Intelligence Chief Warns Russia Seeking Cyber Targets In Countries Opposing Their Move

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine continues, Britain's intelligence chief has warned that Russia is finding targets for cyberattacks in the countries that oppose Russian military action. Jeremy Fleming, Director of the Government Communications Headquarters, highlighted that there were expectations that Russia would launch a major cyber attack as part of their military offensive. He made the remarks in a speech at the Australian National University in Canberra.

Jeremy Fleming did not divulge further details and emphasized that the UK and other Western allies will continue to support Ukraine in strengthening its cybersecurity defence. Fleming revealed that through the National Cyber Security Centre, they witnessed Russian intent to disrupt the Ukrainian government and military system. In his address at the Australian National University, Jeremy Fleming lauded Ukraine's cyber security and the actions of the Ukrainian military against Russia. He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's information operation "extremely effective" and stressed that it is "agile, multi-platform, multi-media and extremely well-tailored to different audiences."

"Through the National Cyber Security Centre, a part of GCHQ, we’ve seen sustained intent from Russia to disrupt Ukrainian government and military systems," Jeremy Fleming said in his speech in Australia. "We have certainly seen indications which suggests Russia’s cyber actors are looking for targets in the countries that oppose their actions," Jeremy Fleming added.

Director GCHQ has highlighted the 'massive misjudgements' made by Putin before and during his invasion of Ukraine.



His comments come in a speech today warning about a 'generational upheaval' in global security



🔗 https://t.co/oYnKlitdnx pic.twitter.com/kHvioJuWoy — GCHQ (@GCHQ) March 31, 2022

Russian President 'massively misjudged' the situation: Jeremy Fleming

In his address at Canberra, Jeremy Fleming stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had misjudged the situation and added that he misjudged the resistance shown by Ukrainians. According to Fleming, Putin underestimated the sanctions that would be imposed against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. He "over-estimated" the capabilities of the Russian armed forces to secure swift victory in the military action against Ukraine. He claimed that Russian troops with a shortage of weapons and morale refuse to follow the order and destroyed their own equipment. Fleming added that Putin's advisors feel afraid to tell him the truth regarding the ground situation in Ukraine. The statement of Jeremy Fleming comes as the Russian military action in Ukraine continues for the second month.

"Putin has massively misjudged the situation. It’s clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people. He underestimated the strength of the coalition his actions would galvanise. He underplayed the economic consequences of the sanctions regime. He over-estimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory," Jeremy Fleming said in his address. "We have seen Russian soldiers, short of weapons and morale refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft," he added.

Image: AP