UK Intelligence Claims Russia Seeks To Display 'significant Successes' Before May 9

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for more than 50 days, the Britain Defence Ministry has released its latest intelligence update about the ongoing situation in the war-torn nation. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the UK Defence Ministry stated that Russia seeks to showcase "significant successes" ahead of the annual Victory Day celebrations on May 9. According to the latest intelligence update, Russian armed forces have started advancing from staging areas in Donbass towards Kramatorsk.

"Russian forces are now advancing from staging areas in the Donbas towards Kramatorsk, which continues to suffer from persistent rocket attacks," UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

The UK Defence Ministry stated that Russia's desire to achieve success before their Victory Day celebrations could impact how "quickly and forcefully" they try to carry out operations. Furthermore, UK Defence Ministry noted that high levels of Russian air activity continue as it seeks to provide close air support to its military offensive in eastern Ukraine and to destroy Ukrainian air defence capabilities. Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the UK and its allies have been demonstrating support for Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Russia. Many EU leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Polish President Andrzej Duda and heads of Baltic nations have visited Ukraine and held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Russia likely desires to demonstrate significant successes ahead of their annual 9th May Victory Day celebrations. This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date," UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

Russia's Victory Day celebrations

On April 13, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol had claimed that Russian armed forces plan to hold a parade in Mariupol on May 9, Ukrinform reported. According to Petro Andriushchenko, Russian soldiers intend to hold a "carnival of victory" in Mariupol if, they succeed in their "special operation." Petro Andriushchenko stated that as per their information, "self-proclaimed mayor of Mariupol" Kostiantyn Ivaschenko had been told to clean debris and bodies of dead people from the city. It is to mention here that Russia on May 9 marks the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriot War which took place between 1941 and 1945. Russia’s military parade is scheduled to be held on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, TASS reported. Alexander Nurizade, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for work with compatriots abroad, told TASS that celebrations for Victory Day will happen in over 100 countries around the world.

Image: AP