UK Intelligence Says Russia's Miscalculation In Ukraine Resulted In Unsustainable Losses

In the latest report, the UK Defence Intelligence suggests that Russia's miscalculation of Ukraine has led to a significant amount of loss for the Russian Federation. The Russian forces have met with strong resistance from Ukraine, which is getting military assistance from the UK, US and the European Union. UK Defence Intelligence stated that Russia's underestimating of Ukrainian resistance has resulted in clear operational failures, preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from declaring a significant military triumph in Ukraine during the Victory Day ceremony on May 9.

The Defence Intelligence further said, "Russia's invasion plan is highly likely to have been based on the mistaken assumption that it would encounter limited resistance and would be able to encircle and bypass population centres rapidly. This assumption led Russian forces to attempt to carry out the opening phase of the operation with a light, precise approach intended to achieve a rapid victory with minimal cost."

The UK, which has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, earlier stated that the battle in Ukraine is causing huge casualties among Russia's most capable military and that Russian troops and sophisticated technologies have been harmed by the fight in war-torn Ukraine, and international sanctions will make it more difficult to restore them. UK Defence Intelligence also stated that at least one T-90M, Russia's most modern tank, has been destroyed in combat. It also claimed that Russia will struggle to replace advanced weaponry, and as a result, it will rely on outdated weapons that are less reliable and accurate.

Ben Wallace criticises Putin

In the meanwhile, Ben Wallace, the United Kingdom's Defence Secretary criticised Putin and Russian generals on the occasion of Victory Day. He stated that not only the Russians fighting an illegal invasion and committing war crimes in Ukraine, but that their senior generals have failed their own ranks and should be court-martialed. Wallace, speaking at the National Army Museum in Chelsea, south-west London said that Vladimir Putin and his generals are imitating fascism from 77 years ago by invading Ukraine and repeating the previous century's mistake, according to Sky News. He went on to say that Russia has disrespect for human life, state sovereignty and the international rules-based system.

