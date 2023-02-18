UK Is One Of Russia's Primary Target For Being Staunch Ukraine Supporter: Ex-MI6 Staffer

According to a former MI6 operative, the United Kingdom is a significant focus of Russian espionage due to its unwavering support for Ukraine. In an interview with Sky News, Christopher Steele suggested that Russian intelligence operations may have become increasingly assertive since the conflict in Ukraine began, though he acknowledged that tactics have likely evolved in response to the expulsion of identified agents from Western capitals.

Steele's comments underscore concerns about Russia's continued efforts to undermine Western democracies and extend its influence across Europe. As tensions remain high between Russia and Ukraine, countries like the UK are seen as potential targets for hostile action from Moscow. Despite ongoing efforts to counter Russian espionage, experts warn that the threat remains significant and evolving, posing a continuing challenge for Western intelligence agencies.

"When a country is at war, as Russia is - whether they like to admit it or not - they're going to step up their operations," he said. His exact statement was "They're going to step up their appetite for taking risks and for throwing large amounts of resources at the main targets, and, of course, Britain is one of those being a very strong supporter of Ukraine".

What is the MI6?

MI6 (Military Intelligence, Section 6), also known as the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), is the British intelligence agency responsible for gathering and analyzing intelligence outside the UK in order to support the country's national security, foreign policy and economic well-being. MI6 was founded in 1909 as the Secret Service Bureau, which later became the Secret Intelligence Service in 1911. The agency is primarily focused on gathering intelligence from foreign sources and is one of the UK's three main intelligence agencies, along with MI5 and GCHQ.

MI6's role is to collect and analyze intelligence from foreign sources in order to provide insight and guidance to UK policymakers. The agency is responsible for providing information on a range of issues, including terrorism, nuclear proliferation, cyber threats, and political instability. MI6 operates both in the UK and internationally, with a network of intelligence officers stationed around the world. The agency also works closely with other intelligence agencies, both in the UK and abroad, to share information and coordinate operations.