UK Labour Party Leader Kier Starmer Visits Kyiv, Assures Zelenskyy Support From The Party

British politician and labour party leader Keir Starmer has travelled to Kyiv, the capital of war-torn Ukraine, to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to The British news outlet, Independent UK, the visit by the British opposition party leader was conducted to emphasise the Labour Party’s “commitment” to provide arms to Ukraine to fight against the fresh attack of the Russian forces. The labour party politician promised the Ukrainian president that the United Kingdom’s commitment to Ukraine will remain the same if the labour comes to power in the next elections.

Starmer also shared a photograph with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which the two can be seen in all smiles. “Britain’s support for Ukraine does not waver. Ukraine must receive proper reparations and a proper rebuilding of its country. Labour will always stand with Ukraine to achieve this goal,” the British Politician wrote on Twitter. The political archnemesis of UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, Starmer has been gearing up for the British general elections which are expected to be held next year.

Britain’s support for Ukraine does not waver.



Ukraine must receive proper reparations and a proper rebuilding of its country.



Labour will always stand with Ukraine to achieve this goal.



🇬🇧🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/r1HE2KTEBk — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 16, 2023

‘There will be no difference between political parties in this conflict,’ Starmer

According to Independent UK, the Labour party leader made it clear that the support for Ukraine will remain constant irrespective of the change in government. “I was able to tell him that should there be a change of government when we have a general election here, the support for Ukraine will remain the same,” he said. “It’s a very important message for me to be able to relay to the president face to face,” He added. He then went on to reiterate that both the opposition party, has the same stance on the issue. “I’ve said throughout this conflict there will be no difference between the political parties on this, so we will continue to work with the government to see what further support we can provide,” the 60-year-old labour party politician asserted. During his visit, Starmer visited the Bucha and Irpin suburbs of Kyiv, which faced the maximum brunt of the war.