Amidst the ravaging war in Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been actively expressing her opinions on the ongoing conflict as well as the plight of the refugees impacted by the military aggression. In a recent post shared on Twitter, Liz Truss accused Russian President Putin of abducting Ukrainian leaders, activists and journalists as Kremlin failed to meet its military objectives. Truss made the statement in the wake of Ukraine's ZMINA Human Rights Centre's Tweet claiming that it had identified dozens of Ukrainian civilians taken as prisoners.

Taking to Twitter, the UK Foreign Secretary stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "resorting to desperate measures" as he failed to achieve his military pursuits in the neighbouring country. "Putin continues to use abhorrent tactics against the Ukrainian people, including abducting innocent civilians. He is not achieving his objectives and is resorting to desperate measures. Putin must fail in Ukraine" Tweeted Liz Truss.

Earlier on Monday Truss censured Russia's “abhorrent tactics” after Ukrainian human rights group ZMINA proclaimed to have identified dozens of people who had been apprehended, with thousands more deported to Russia. Liz Truss stated that Putin was resorting to “desperate measures” as British military critics said Russia’s invasion was suffering from a lack of momentum, poor logistics and low morale. The information pertaining to the lost Ukrainians was gathered from the campaign- 'The Taken', launched by ZMINA Human Rights Center in Ukraine, reported European Truth. Truss also said that Ukraine should not be sold in peace talks with Russia.

ZMINA chief Tetiana Pechonchyk, meanwhile said, “Russia is detaining and disappearing civilians in an attempt to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people. Today we are publishing our first list of those who have been taken so the Kremlin knows the world is watching and will not allow them to come to harm". Pechonchyk further added, “In total, we have so far documented 39 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions in the Ukrainian territories newly occupied by Russia”, reported by ZMINA Human Rights Center. Previously, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that Ukraine is now "paying" for the fact that the West for many years did not understand the threat posed by Vladimir Putin.

