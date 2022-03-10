UK Man To Join Ukrainian Army To Battle Russia As He's 'not Doing Much With Life'

A man from the United Kingdom (UK) claims he's heading to Ukraine to battle Russian forces because he's "not doing much with life." Named Harvey Hunt, aged 50, the man had enlisted in the Army over 34 years ago and spent more than three years in the service. However, according to Wales Online, he did not witness any combat during his tenure. Hunt is expected to head to Poland, where he will try to connect with other boxers, the media agency reported.

He told the publication that he plans to travel to the Ukrainian border through the E40 pan-European highway and establish himself as a former serviceman. Hunt, who claims to have served as a gunner in the Royal Artillery, would then travel to a gas station in the Ukrainian town of Novoiavorivsk, which is located on the road to Lviv.

Hunt told Wales Online, "I've got military training, I'm not doing much with my life - I want to help. I'm sitting watching the news, and I'm thinking 'I can get off my a** and help them'. I can hold a gun and shoot it. I think [the situation] is disgusting. I think Russia should b***** off and leave all the kids and women."

Hunt's wife completely supports his decision

Georgia Hunt, his wife, says he's doing it for the right reasons, and she totally supports him. She stated that it's frightening, but she understands why he wants to go. According to Wales Online she further added that "every fibre" of her is being supportive to Hunt. It's incredibly sad to see all the children, mothers, and individuals who are dying, she went on to say.

Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister warned on Tuesday night that any soldiers who join Ukraine's foreign legion will be awarded citizenship once the war is done. According to reports, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week that the travel advise to Ukraine remained the same.

In the meantime, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is on its 15th day. Russian troops are pounding major Ukrainian cities, and despite failures on the battlefield, the Kremlin appears unfazed in its pursuit of Ukraine. This conflict's death toll is rising. According to the UN, at than 474 civilians have been reported killed and hundreds more have been injured as of March 8.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP