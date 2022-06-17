UK Military Head Says Russia 'strategically Lost' In Ukraine; Calls War 'dreadful Mistake'

Russia has “strategically lost” the war with Ukraine and is now a “more diminished power”, the UK’s head of armed forces said. Admiral Tony Radakin told PA Media in an interview published Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are suffering significant losses and are also running out of soldiers, and advanced missiles. The UK armed forces' chief also emphasised that Russia would never be able to take control of all of Ukraine.

“This is a dreadful mistake by Russia. Russia will never take control of Ukraine,” Tony Radakin told PA Media.

Britain’s highest-ranking military officer said that the Kremlin leader had lost 25% of Russia’s land power for only “tiny” gains which would lead the country to be a “more diminished power” while elevating NATO’s strength. Radakin told the outlet, “Russia has strategically lost already. NATO is stronger, Finland and Sweden are looking to join”.

Russia making ‘tiny’ gains and running out of ammunitions: Radakin

Moreover, Radakin went on to say that though Putin might achieve “tactical successes” in the upcoming weeks, they come at the expense of at least a quarter of Russian forces for “tiny” gains along with a shortage of hi-tech missiles. The UK admiral said, “The Russian machine is grinding away, and it’s gaining a couple of – two, three, five – kilometres every day”.

“And Russia has vulnerabilities because it’s running out of people, it’s running out of hi-tech missiles…President Putin has used about 25% of his army’s power to gain a tiny amount of territory and 50,000 people either dead or injured. Russia is failing,” he said.

Radakin’s remarks echoed similar claims made by the British Ministry of Defence in the latest intelligence report which stated that some Russian battalion tactical groups (BTGs) have only 30 soldiers. It is to note that typically, these groups have 600 to 800 personnel. British Defence Ministry said, “Russia’s combat force in the Donbas is highly likely operating in increasingly ad hoc and severely undermanned groupings.”

“As claimed by the Ukrainian authorities, some Russian Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs) - typically established at around 600 to 800 personnel - have been able to muster as few as 30 soldiers…For both sides fighting in contested towns, front line combat is likely increasingly devolving to small groups of troops typically operating on foot,” it added.

