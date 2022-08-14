UK Ministry Of Defence Says Russia's Priority Likely To Reinforce In Southern Ukraine

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of cessation, the Defence Ministry of the United Kingdom stated in its latest defence intelligence update that reorienting troops to reinforce southern Ukraine has undoubtedly been Russia's top priority over the past week. Taking to Twitter, the ministry claimed, “However, in the Donbas, Russian-backed forces – largely militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic – have continued to attempt assaults to the north of Donetsk city.”

Furthermore, the UK Ministry of Defence also highlighted the intense fighting which took place in the Pisky village near the area of Donetsk Airport. As per the intelligence update, the settlement is presumably still under dispute. The ministry added, “The area has been on the front line of the Donbas Line of Control since 2014. The Russian assault likely aims to secure the M04 highway, the main approach to Donetsk from the west.”

In addition to this, earlier, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had stated that the president of Russia is now "unlikely," to achieve occupying the conflict-torn Ukraine. Wallace also claimed that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had "faltered" and was "starting to fail" and pledged more funds and resources to help Kyiv. Following the International Donors Conference, the defence minister made these remarks during a press conference.

According to media reports, Wallace stated that despite the ongoing battle and deaths, Russia was beginning to falter in several locations. "They have failed so far and are unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine," Ukrinform quoted him as saying. Further, Wallace claimed that greater financial, training and military aid commitments have been made as a result of the conference, all of which are meant to support Ukraine's success, assist the defence of its sovereignty, and ultimately ensure that President Putin's aspirations in the nation fail as they ought to.

Meanwhile, the minister also made clear that Britain will provide Ukraine with a sizable amount of high-precision M270 MLR systems and ammo, enabling them to strike targets up to 80 kilometres away. He also stated the delivery of 5,500 NLAW anti-tank missile launchers.

Besides this, Defence Secretary Wallace announced in July that the UK would send a slew of artillery, hundreds of drones, and more anti-tank weaponry to the country. According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence, providing extra assistance will greatly increase the UK's support as the nation strives to fend off Russia's barbaric and unlawful invasion.

The British defence secretary revealed on August 11 that the UK has planned to train additional Ukrainian soldiers to improve their battle readiness as Western countries have committed $1.55 billion in aid to bolster the defence of eastern European countries.

