UK MoD Asserts Russia Attempting To Bolster Its Exposed Garrison Located On Snake Island

On the 76th day of the war in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence stated in its latest defence intelligence update that fighting persists in Zmiinyi Island, commonly known as Snake Island, with Russia attempting to bolster its exposed garrison in the region. Furthermore, the UK Ministry of Defence (UK MoD) revealed that with Bayraktar drones, Ukraine has successfully attacked Russian air defences and resupply ships. It also added, “Russia’s resupply vessels have minimum protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy’s retreat to Crimea after the loss of the Moskva.”

Meanwhile, UK MoD stated that Russia's ongoing attempts to beef up its military presence on Zmiinyi Island provide Ukraine with greater opportunities to confront Russian troops and attrit equipment. The defence ministry has also stressed, “If Russia consolidates its position on Zmiinyi Island with strategic air defence and coastal defence cruise missiles, they could dominate the north-western Black Sea.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 11 May 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/DjNroJk7jh



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/iFMlDEKM4T — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 11, 2022

UK to provide Ukraine with £1.3 billion military aid

In addition to this, the United Kingdom has stated that Ukraine will garner an additional tranche of £1.3 billion (nearly $1.6 billion) in military assistance to support the war-torn nation to combat the invading forces. This pledge was made before the scheduled video conference between Group of Seven leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as per a TRT World report.

The Boris Johnson-led administration has always demonstrated its sympathy, support, and compassion for Ukraine and its people since the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv commenced on February 24. As part of the aid package to the war-torn nation, the British Prime Minister has pressed for additional guns and anti-ship missiles for Ukraine.

According to The Guardian report, the assistance package would be funded from UK reserves after consultations with the treasury and would include £300 million in military hardware that Johnson has already pledged to provide. Anti-battery radar equipment, GPS jamming technologies, and night-vision devices are among the items intended at Russian artillery.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military is getting training on how to handle British portable 'Starstreak SAMs' and '155-calibre artillery' overseas, and negotiations to train Ukrainian military pilots are also in progress.

У Британії вчать українських військових керувати "Старстріками" https://t.co/yfAGbKRiYw pic.twitter.com/RUStpO7Nmn — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 8, 2022

(Image: AP)