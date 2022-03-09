A major update from the UK's Ministry of Defence suggests that the Russian troops have failed to make a meaningful breakthrough to the north of the country's capital, Kyiv and that the Ukrainian forces appear to be succeeding in shooting down enemy planes. The Ministry issued a statement on Twitter stating that the fighting in the north of Kyiv continues with Russian forces failing to accomplish any substantial advances. It further stated that Ukraine's air defences appear to have a lot of success against Russia's new combat planes, preventing them from gaining any kind of air dominance. It also stated that the cities like Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol remain encircled by Russian troops and continue to be subjected to severe Russian attacks.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 09 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/DjAjI4vbCk



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/eAqudcHW05 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 9, 2022

Ukraine's Armed Forces' General Staff claimed that its troops in Kyiv were repulsing the Russian offensive, causing damage and firmly retaining its positions, reported I News. In the meantime, thousands of people are currently being evacuated from the besieged city of Sumy in the northeastern part of the country. Some 5,000 people reportedly departed the city yesterday.

US intelligence sources said that Russian forces are facing problems in the invasion

US intelligence sources have also stated that the Russian forces are encountering problems in their invasion of Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin's attempt to create a puppet government in Kyiv is unlikely to succeed due to intense Ukrainian resistance. Despite the problems with the invasion, US intelligence officials told Congress on Tuesday that Putin is likely to escalate the fight in the coming weeks, despite facing problems with the operation.

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, stated that they believe Moscow overestimated the intensity of Ukraine's opposition and the magnitude of internal military obstacles they are currently witnessing, including an ill-conceived plan, moral issues, and significant logistical challenges, according to media reports. She went on to say that Putin perceives this as a fight he cannot afford to lose.

'Losses will not discourage Putin'

Haines further stated that their analysts believe that sanctions imposed on Russia and its losses will not discourage Putin and that he would instead escalate, effectively doubling down to achieve Ukrainian disarmament and neutrality in order to prevent it from integrating more with the US and NATO.

Image: AP