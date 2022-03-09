Britain’s defence ministry on Wednesday claimed that Ukraine's air defenses have been demonstrating expertise over stealth Russian fighter jets, as Kyiv demanded that the NATO Alliance and the US must shut down its airspace to the enemy aircraft. UK’s defence ministry lauded the Ukrainian air defences and servicemen’s resolute as it described they “enjoyed considerable success against Russia's modern combat aircraft, probably preventing them from achieving any degree of control of the air," according to the Defence Intelligence update shared on Twitter.

UK’s intelligence also stated that Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol remain encircled by the Russian forces “and continue to suffer heavy Russian shelling.” It went on to inform that the Russians were not making any significant breakthroughs as fighting intensified in the northwest of Kyiv with the latter putting up a strong resistance. Notably, Ukraine’s air defenses have shot down multi-role Russian fighter jets in the northeast.

Consulate of Azerbaijan bombed; Romania's MiG-21 LanceR, IAR-330 Puma helicopter shot down

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration informed that the Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet near Kharkiv in a display of unfathomable valour. The Russian pilot could not eject from the seat and died at the scene as the aircraft came down spiralling and was caught ablaze in the Kulinichi region. In collateral damage, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry said that the country's Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv was bombed.

According to footage aired by Republic Media Network, Ukrainian Air Force also shot down at least two Romanian military aircraft near its border, confusing it for Russian planes, Moscow’s State-affiliated media claimed. Russia says Ukraine’s air defense systems also attacked a helicopter of the Romanian Air Force at 95 km from the southwestern border of Ukraine as fighting still continues. MiG-21 LanceR, part of a formation of two MiG-21 LanceR planes and IAR-330 Puma helicopter were performing air patrol missions when they lost the radar systems.

The jet was found crashed near Cogealac, an uninhabited area near the Black Sea killing the 31-year-old pilot. The incident invoked memories of six Israeli soldiers and a Romanian military personnel’s death when their helicopter crashed in central Romania last month. Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis in a statement called it “a tragic night for Romanian aviation”.