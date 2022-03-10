In the midst of ongoing war in Ukraine, the United Kingdom's Defence Ministry claimed that experienced mercenaries from Russian Private Military Companies (PMCs) are likely deploying to fight in Ukraine. The Ministry also noted that it is being done in order to support the Russian invasion. The UK Defence Ministry also alleged that the Russian government continue to maintain extensive links with PMCs, despite repeated denials. "Russian PMCs have been accused of committing human rights abuses in several countries, such as Syria, Libya and the Central African Republic, whilst operating on behalf of the Russian state," the ministry added.

In a statement, the UK government said that it is helping Ukraine with economic, humanitarian, and defensive military aid, as well as putting further sanctions on Russia and Belarus. The UK also claimed to provide crucial medical supplies and other assistance, as well as helping non-governmental organisation responders. As per the statement, the UK also continues to work with international partners to supply vital weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The UK government is also making changes to the immigration system to help British citizens and their families who live in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainians living in the UK. "We will also offer a new sponsorship scheme for Ukrainians without any family ties to the United Kingdom," the statement said. The UK government stated that it is also working with its partners on sanctions aimed at depriving Russia of funding it needs to continue its unjustifiable war against Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to tighten sanctions against Russia

"We are working to impose wide-ranging sanctions on Russian businesses, banks and individuals, including a joint decision by all G7 countries to remove Russian banks from the SWIFT system, in addition to our existing sanctions," the statement added. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and pledged to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation. During the conversation, both leaders also denounced the Russian bombing of a maternity facility in Mariupol, as well as "Russian forces' unwillingness to respect ceasefire agreements in humanitarian corridors."

