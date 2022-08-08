UK MoD Claims Russia Using Anti-personnel Mines To Restrict Movement Across East Ukraine

UK defence ministry asserted on August 8 that it is highly likely that Russia is employing anti-personnel mines in eastern Ukraine that are capable of causing significant civilian casualties. The UK Ministry of Defence warned that Vladimir Putin's forces were likely using anti-personnel mines to "to protect and deter freedom of movement along its defensive lines in the Donbass" in its most recent intelligence update.

UK MoD officials claimed that they could cause significant casualties among both the military and the local populace. They asserted that Russia likely attempted to use PFM-1 and PFM-15 scatterable anti-personnel mines in Donetsk and Kramatorsk. The PFM-1 series, also known as "butterfly mine," are highly contentious, indiscriminate weapons.

In a Twitter update that British ministry, wrote, "In Donetsk and Kramatorsk, Russia has highly likely attempted employment of PFM-1 and PFM-1S scatterable anti-personnel mines. Commonly called the ‘butterfly mine’, the PFM-1 series are deeply controversial, indiscriminate weapons. PFM-1s were used to devastating effect in the Soviet-Afghan War where they allegedly maimed high numbers of children who mistook them for toys."

PFMs can be dropped from helicopters, planes, mortars and glide to ground without detonating

PFMs are also referred to as green parrot mines, can be dropped from helicopters, planes, and mortars and glide to the ground without detonating. Pro-Moscow separatists took over the Donbass region of east Ukraine after the Kremlin annexed Crimea to the south in 2014. According to media reports, Russian forces are now working to regain full control of the area.

On August 7, the Ukrainian military reported that Russian forces had intensified their assaults in the Donbass to the north and northwest of Donetsk city. It claimed that Russian forces shelled additional locations in the Donetsk region and attacked Ukrainian positions close to the heavily fortified settlements of Piski and Avdiivka. Kyiv, however, claimed that Ukrainian troops were "firmly holding the defence" and "inflicting losses on the enemy."

The UK issued its warning as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded that foreign inspectors be permitted access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following Ukraine and Russia's exchange of accusations regarding the weekend shelling of Europe's largest nuclear facility. After attending the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing, Guterres said at a news conference in Japan on August 9, "any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing."

