UK MoD Claims Russia’s Snake Island Retreat 'based On Troop Vulnerability, Not Good Will'

United Kingdom's defence ministry on Friday stated that Russia's withdrawal of troops from Snake Island was not a "gesture of good will" as Moscow claimed, rather, it was a result of the Russian forces' vulnerability to Ukrainian attacks and isolation due to the frequent impossibility of Russian naval ships to resupply the island due to Ukrainian anti-ship missiles.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted attacks against the Russian garrison in the past few weeks using missile and drone strikes. In addition, it used anti-ship missiles to interdict Russian naval vessels attempting re-supply the island,” the UK defence ministry said in its latest intelligence update on Twitter.

On June 30, the Russian defence ministry declared that its troops had left Snake Island, which they had seized on the first day of the invasion. The island is located near the main shipping routes to Odesa and its nearby ports, according to the UK's ministry. The first images of Snake Island released by the Ukrainian military on June 30 depicted columns of heavy smoke, as Russia announced its retreat from the strategic outpost near the Danube Delta.

Russia's decision to withdraw most likely prompted by repeated Ukrainian attacks

Russia's decision to withdraw was most likely prompted by repeated Ukrainian attacks, including those using Western-supplied weaponry. Snake Island was the site of a widely publicised act of Ukrainian resistance when defending forces told Russian sailors to "go f*** yourself" on the second day of the war, and Russia conquered the island soon after.

It became a key battleground between Ukrainian and Russian forces despite being only 48 kilometres from the Ukrainian coast. "KABOOM! No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job. More kaboom news to follow. All will be Ukraine," on June 30, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, posted on Twitter.

No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job.

More kaboom news to follow. All will be 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ItdP3oQvHK — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) June 30, 2022

Ukrainian pressure on the island, which is less than one square kilometre in size, is likely to have become overwhelming following Western deliveries of anti-ship Harpoon missiles and HIMARS rocket launchers manufactured in the United States. According to experts, the new weaponry put Russian equipment and troops stationed on Snake Island within easy reach from the Ukrainian mainland.

