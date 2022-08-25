UK MoD Says, Russia Maintains High Military Presence At Zaporizhzhia NPP Risking Disaster

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify with Ukrainian forces showing tough resilience, reports have emerged that from the onset of the war, Russian forces have maintained an enhanced military presence at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. According to UK Intelligence Update, the Russian troops were attempting to conceal the vehicles by parking them under overhead pipes and gantries.

"In early March, Russian ground forces assaulted and seized Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). On August 21, 2022, imagery indicated that Russia maintained an enhanced military presence at the site, with armoured personnel carriers deployed within 60 metres of reactor number five, " the intelligence update further stated," Russian troops were probably attempting to conceal the vehicles by parking them under overhead pipes and gantries."

It further noted that the Kremlin troops are fully prepared to destroy any Ukrainian military activity near Zaporizhzhia only to run its propaganda. "Russia is probably prepared to exploit any Ukrainian military activity near ZNPP for propaganda purposes. While Russia maintains the military occupation of ZNPP, the principal risks to reactor operations are likely to remain disruption to the reactors’ cooling systems, damage to its backup power supply, or errors by workers operating under pressure, " read the statement issued by UK MoD.

Russian Ukraine war: Over 45,000 Russian troops killed since start of war, says Kyiv

Ever since Russia ordered a full-scale military operation against neighbouring Ukraine, hostilities between both nations have escalated to an extreme extent, resulting in numerous deaths and destruction. Both countries continue to witness massive killings of their civilians and soldiers with no sign of a peace agreement from any side.

In its latest update, Ukraine's defence ministry has claimed that a total of 45,800 Russian soldiers have been killed since the onset of war in late February. Apart from this, a total of 224 planes, 1929 tanks, 202 helicopters, 4245 APVs, 15 boats/cutters, 1037 artillery systems, 828 UAVs, 3160 vehicles, and fuel tanks, among other war equipments, have been destroyed by the Ukrainian forces.

